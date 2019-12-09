× Iowa DOC inmate escaped from Davenport work release program

DAVENPORT, Iowa – An Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) inmate failed to report back to a Davenport work release facility.

Bennie Lee Davis, 54, was convicted of domestic abuse assault and other crimes in Scott County, according to a statement from the Iowa DOC.

Davis did not appear back at the Davenport Work Release Center Sunday night, the statement said.

He is described as a black male, 6-feet and 1-inch tall, weighing 223 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on Sept. 9, 2019.

This was Davis’ third domestic abuse assault offense.

Officials ask those with information about Davis’ location to contact their local police.