Rock Island County leaders consider potential buyers for Hope Creek Care Center

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois -- Leaders in Rock Island County are considering possible options for someone to buy Hope Creek Care Center.

Hope Creek Care Center is a facility in East Moline that offers skilled nursing. Hope Creek's finances and ownership status has been on the rocks for years. Back in 2015, the Rock Island County Board weighed multiple options, including potentially selling the facility.

Year after year, Rock Island County has hung onto the county-run nursing facility. But in June of 2019, the county board agreed to search for potential buyers.

In a closed meeting on Monday, December 9, county leaders looked over some preliminary proposals.

Governance, Health and Administration Committee Chairman Brian Vyncke said the group talked about five different options. Of the five, he said two were being investigated more closely.

Vyncke said the goal was to sell Hope Creek for $19 million, in an effort to cover some of the facility's debt. Two other priorities in the sale is that the buying company would continue to care for and provide a residence for those currently living there as well as continue to offer employment to the current workers.

The board plans to spend at least two months in the preliminary and investigatory process with these potential buyers. Vyncke said there's always the chance potential buyers would back out. There's still time for additional buyers to come forward if they are interested.