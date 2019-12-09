× Rerport: I-80 near Des Moines closed due to deadly, multi-vehicle crash

ALTOONA, Iowa — Several vehicles were involved in a crash along Interstate 80 in the Des Moines area on Monday morning, December 9.

The crash shut down westbound I-80 at Mile Marker 139, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

WOI out of Des Moines reported that one person died in the crash, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said a news vehicle from KCCI was also involved in the crash; the workers were OK and were still able to report on the collision.

This crash happened about 160 miles west of the Quad Cities.