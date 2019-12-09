× National Weather Service projects higher risk for spring flooding

The potential for spring flooding in the Quad Cities may be higher than a typical year come 2020.

That’s according to the National Weather Service’s spring flooding outlook, released in early December 2019.

The National Weather Service estimates that the Mississippi River will have a higher flood potential than normal, although significant flooding is still up in the air. According to their report, factors that contribute to spring flooding will be monitored throughout the winter.

“Even a normal amount of precipitation this winter season could bring an elevated risk for flooding this upcoming spring,” read the NWS report.

Potential flooding in the winter and springtime could lead to rivers freezing at high levels, widespread ice jams, repeat flooding for springtime, and impacts to agriculture.

Click here to read the full report.

The next flood outlook is expected in February.

For moment-to-moment weather insights, download the StormTrack 8 weather app.