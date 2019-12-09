Moline woman says she’s been waiting for months for furniture order, local store blames China tariffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A Moline woman says she has been waiting for months for furniture that she ordered from a local store. Receipts from Vinar Furniture show that from July to September, she paid 1600 dollars in full for a new bed, matching recliners and a sofa.

"We have been going back and forth to the store, and nothing is happening," Kim Miller said. "It's, 'give me two weeks, give me two weeks.'"

Owner Gary Vinar wouldn't agree to an on-camera interview, but explained to News Eight that tariffs on goods from China have caused a backlog on several products. He produced several order forms and receipts that he said proved he was working together with customers like Kim to either choose other items or get a refund.

But Kim said she had heard that explanation too many times before.

"And it's on back order and it should be on the next truck. That's the main excuse he uses, that it should be on the next truck," she said.

She thinks Vinar is just buying time, and she wants her furniture now -- or a refund.

News Eight financial expert Mark Grywacheski said he didn't believe the China tariff explanation was credible, and soon after News Eight started reporting on this story, Kim says Vinar Furniture offered her a full refund on her order.