King’s Harvest shelter finds dog badly abused and abandoned, opening donations for emergency treatment

DAVENPORT, Iowa — King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter discovered a case of animal abuse so severe that they describe it as one of the worst they’ve personally seen, and they’re asking for donations to help treat the victim.

The shelter released a Facebook post just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 describing an abandoned animal that was brought to their attention and in need of dire treatment.

The shelter says the dog, which they named Emmanuel, was discovered by a concerned citizen while out walking with his dog. The dog found Emmanuel abandoned and the owner brought him to King’s Harvest, where he was then rushed to emergency treatment.

King’s Harvest describes Emmanuel’s condition as severe: reporting lacerations, bruises, dragging wounds, and very low weight and body temperature. The shelter believes these to be the result of severe abuse and malnourishment, but they do not know where Emmanuel came from or who owned him.

King’s Harvest is opening an emergency donation fund to help cover the extensive care that Emmanuel needs. Contributions can be made on their donation page or by sending the money to the shelter at 2504 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport, Iowa.