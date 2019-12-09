× Hunter dies during Galena deer drive

GALENA, Ill. – The IDNR says a man died from being shot in the head during a 10 person deer drive in Galena.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), a hunting accident left a man dead after he was shot in the head.

Officials say it happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, December. 7, off of Tippett Road near Galena in Jo Daviess County.

Brian Busker, 39, Scales Mound, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by Elizabeth Ambulance.

Busker, along with 10 other hunters, were participating in a deer drive at the time of the accident.

Illinois Conservation Police is leading the investigation, with assistance from Illinois State Police and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.