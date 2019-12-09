Homeowners in Rock Island could soon see another property tax increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Council members voted 4-2 to consider a property tax increase during their meeting on December 9.

The first-reading of the ordinance would raise taxes in order to help pay for police and fire pensions, parks and library operations, and the general fund, according to city manager Randy Tweet.

Tweet said houses in Rock Island cost an average of $100,000. If the property tax increase is approved at the next city council meeting, homeowners who own a $100,000 would pay about four dollars more per year, according to Tweet.

If approved, property tax revenue received in the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2020 will increase by $981,338 or 7.70%