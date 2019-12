Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- We spent some time in the kitchen with Chef Brandon Nelson with The Syndicate helping us get ready for New Year's Eve.

Chef Nelson cooked up some medium-rare steaks, carrots and potatoes with Elizabeth Wadas and Denise Hnytka.

The Syndicate is located in the Axis Hotel in Moline. Click here to get a look at their menu.