Galesburg students will attend new schools after board approves new boundary plan

GALESBURG, Illinois- Students in Galesburg will now be going to a different school after the board voted to alter the district boundaries.

School board members voted on new boundaries for the district on December 9. The vote was unanimous for yes and means many changes will be coming to schools in the area.

Two elementary schools are closing their doors in the spring after school lets out. The vote changes which schools some students will attend.

These changes will cost $30,000, with most of that money used to have enough buses to get all the students to school.

School board members say they plan to close the high school for a 36-million-dollar renovation. Those renovations would make more room for the seventh and eighth graders moving to the school next fall.