Davenport students invited to career night Tuesday, Dec. 10th

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A career night is set for Tuesday, December 10 for students in the Davenport School District.

The career night is being held by the Technical Education Program and will be hosted at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. Click here for the invitation.

Students will get to take a look into future careers by meeting with representatives from local businesses.

Keynote speaker Mark C. Perna will share key strategies for helping upcoming generations get the most out of their educational journey and future career. Perna is the author of the book “Answering Why: Unleashing Passion, Purpose, and Performance in Younger Generations.”

The event is open to both students and parents and will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The keynote address begins at 6:30 p.m.