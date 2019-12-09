92 liquor minibottles and whiskey in car that hit, killed Maryland teen, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP)-- Police say a woman accused of driving over a sidewalk and killing a teenager in Maryland had two bottles of whiskey and 92 minibottles of liquor in the car.

News outlets report 30-year-old Jennifer Jean Jones has been charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

Charging documents say Jones crossed the double lines of a Dundalk road Tuesday, hitting 15-year-old Trinity Lynn Brooks.

Jones then kept going: hitting a tree, driving through a fence and three backyards before coming to a stop. Police say she admitted to drinking heavily every day and had been a heroin user.