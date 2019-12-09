× 4 arrested for armed robbery in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Illinois- Three men and a 17-year-old were arrested after police say they committed armed robbery and led them on a high-speed chase.

According to the post on facebook, Sunday, December 8 around 3:01 p.m., the Kewanee Police Department received a 911 call of an armed robbery that had just happened in the 1000 block of W. Prospect St.

A responding officer found the suspected getaway vehicle at Division and Tenney Street.

Police say the suspect vehicle didn’t stop for the officer and a pursuit started. The pursuit left Kewanee and continued into Stark County, where the suspects abandoned their damaged vehicle and fled into a cornfield.

The four suspects were arrested and transported to the Kewanee Police Department.

Police say they arrested the following people:

Tyrese L. Walker 18:



Traffic citations- (2 citations) speeding 75mph in a 35mph zone, disobeying a traffic control device, (4 citations) disobeying a stop sign, reckless driving, and aggravated fleeing and eluding (class 4).

criminal- armed robbery (class x), theft (class 3), aggravated robbery (class 1), and mob action (class 4).

Javion D. Parker 18:



Criminal – armed robbery (class x), aggravated robbery (class 1), theft (class 3), and mob action (class 4).

Eric C. Eagelston 20:



Criminal – armed robbery (class x), aggravated robbery (class 1), and theft (class 3).

A 17-year-old juvenile was charged with resisting arrest and released to a guardian. No one was injured during the incident.