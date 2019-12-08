What you need to know for Iowa, Illinois and Iowa State bowl games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa, Illinois and Iowa State are all going Bowling.

Iowa vs. USC

Iowa will play University of Southern California in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California on Dec. 27. They last played in the Holiday Bowl back in 1986.

"A team like USC definitely shows what we are capable of and for people who don't know us, East Coast, West Coast, it's definitely gonna put our name on the map," Michael Ojemudia, Iowa senior defensive back said.

Illinois vs. Cal

Illinois is back in a bowl game for the first time in five years. They will face University of California- Berkeley in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California on Dec. 30.

"It really makes me feel good that people can say that they're an Illini fan and be proud of that," Alex Palczewki, Illinois junior lineman said.

Iowa State vs. Notre Dame

Iowa State made their third straight bowl game playing Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28. in Orlando, Florida.

"To play against such a rich history of a program as Notre Dame is pretty special... To cap off the season with a game like that is gonna be really exciting," Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy said.