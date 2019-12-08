Tracking bitterly cold wind chills this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll have one more day of mild temperatures stick around this week before a powerful cold front sweeps through Monday afternoon bringing with it rain and snow showers, gusty winds, and low wind chill values.

Most of the energy from this system will remain focused to our north where Winter Storm Warnings are in place across much of the Dakotas and Minnesota. That's where several inches of snow will fall as moisture works with the cold air temporarily displaced to our north. By sunrise Monday morning, areas of drizzle and a few showers will be likely. No travel impacts are expected with temperatures remaining well above freezing.

As the cold front itself works through in the afternoon, winds will quickly switch to the northwest and increase in speed gusting to 25 MPH at times. Temperatures will also be quick to fall behind the front, with readings crashing through the 30s and 20s by the evening. Enough moisture will likely remain on the backside of this system to create a few snow showers later Monday afternoon into the early evening. No accumulation is currently expected with this activity.

As temperatures continue to fall Monday night and winds increase, wind chill values will take a dramatic hit and fall into the single digits both above and below zero by Tuesday morning. While the actual temperature will be in the teens, the wind chill values will be significantly lower thanks to the gusty winds. This same scenario, plus a few degrees, will repeat itself for Wednesday morning also. Bundle up the kids at the bus stop!

This colder air mass will hang around through Wednesday before we see some improvements by the end of the week. On the bright side, we'll remain quiet during this colder period, so don't expect any snow.

December has started out on a fairly quiet note so far as we are currently logging a snowfall deficit of about one inch for the month itself. However, if we look back at the data starting around July 1st, we are actually in a snowfall surplus for this time of year adding up to an impressive seven inches. Both October and November featured above-average snowfall bringing us to this value. With crops still left in some fields, I'm sure farmers are appreciating this break from the snow and hopefully, it will last just a little while longer so the last of the crops can be harvested. Sure appears that the next week at least doesn't offer any chances for meaningful snow. I can't say the same for next week, though. That's a more active pattern we'll be tracking in the days to come.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke