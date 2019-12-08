× Tracking a major cool down

We will continue to see temperatures rather mild for this time of year today, but the sun won’t be as much of a team player. For the morning some light cloud cover will allow for a beautiful morning, but clouds will thicken and increase as we progress more through the afternoon.

We will see winds become a little gusty this afternoon as well with gusts reaching up to around 25 MPH. This is associated with the arrival of a system that will impact us later tonight and much of our Monday. We could see some light drizzle this evening and overnight with lows only dropping just below 40°.

For your morning commute tomorrow there may be a bit of fog to deal with and some light rain. As a front pushes closer to us tomorrow, we will expect to see bouts of light rain and snow will continue to stay to the north. As the cold front passes tomorrow afternoon and begin to flush in cold air we will see some flurries around the area to end Monday. Luckily, we aren’t expecting any notable rainfall or snowfall amounts for our hometowns.

What is going to be notable over the next 48 hours is the decline in temperatures. We will see about a 20 degree drop on Tuesday with highs only in the mid 20s. With the mixture of any wind on Tuesday and Wednesday… wind chills will be in the single digits. Keep warm!