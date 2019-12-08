THIS WEEK: More than just Shenanigans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – It was one straw too many.

It appears the downtown Davenport bar Shenanigan's Irish Pub is being pushed out of business after the owner of the building abruptly ended the bar owner's lease almost a week after a bar fight spilled out into the street.

It ends days of condemnation of the bar by neighboring businesses and city council members.

It also comes in the last days that Mayor Frank Klipsch is in office.

"Any of this type of behavior is not acceptable in any way. It's abhorred," Mayor Klipsch said on "News 8 This Week with Jim Mertens".

Mayor Frank Klipsch reflects on his two terms in office in a NEWS 8 THIS WEEK EXTRA, seen on Facebook at WQAD Jim Mertens.

Police say a fight started inside the bar around 1 a.m. Sunday, December 1 before spilling outside with more fighting. At some point, a gunshot was heard and a bullet broke though the window of a bar across the street. None of those patrons were hurt.

Mayor Klipsch says it impacts people who live downtown.

"This is a neighborhood. So it's not just the impact on businesses, but it's an impact on the businesses around."

The City is in the midst of its fourth attempt to remove Shenanigan's liquor license. The state's Alcoholic Beverage Division had denied three other attempts saying the patrons, not the owners, are responsible for troubles in the past.

It's unclear how a cancelled lease will impact Davenport's request to the state to suspend the bar owner's license.

So far, bar owner, Burton Davison, has not commented.

Mayor Klipsch said other nearby bar owners told him that bar owners are responsible for what happens inside their businesses.

"And they all come to the fact that we control the culture and the climate in our buildings," he said. "We're asking that the owner of Shenanigan's does the same."