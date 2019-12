Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Score Sunday we breakdown the seven games of the 26th Annual Genesis Iowa-Illinois Shootout with Matt Coss and Jeff Wendland. With the 120th Army-Navy game being played next week, we talk with LTC Joseph Odorizzi about the 2nd Annual local flag football game between Army-Navy. The FCA story of the week features Sterling Newman Wrestlers that are back at it after winning a State Title in Football.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video