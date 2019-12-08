Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

Posted 11:42 am, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, December 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Juice Wrld poses with the award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Authorities say Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD has been pronounced dead after a “medical emergency” at Midway International Airport.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says it was notified Sunday of the death 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins. An autopsy hasn’t been performed.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says authorities transported a 21-year-old male from a small hangar at Midway to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead. Langford says the man had a cardiac arrest. Chicago police say they’re investigating.

Juice WRLD was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

