Pack-a-Police Car Toy Drive collects toy donations for kids of military families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Bettendorf emergency responders were out in force at City Hall on Saturday, but the dire need they were responding to was the holiday wishes of military children.

The fifth annual Pack-A-Police car Toy Drive was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 7. Officers were in the parking locking packing their squad cars full of donated toys, books, and monetary contributions headed for Operation Toy Soldier, a national organization that distributes toys to the children of deployed servicepeople.

For the firs time, the Bettendorf Fire Department joined in to try to fill up a fire truck alongside their law enforcement counterparts.

The drive also featured snacks, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, and Honorory Officer Michael the Police Bear in his new uniform.