LE CLAIRE, Iowa -- An afternoon fire at a home in Le Claire destroyed a family's garage and heavily damaged their car.

The fire engulfed the home on the 18000 block of Great River Road in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 8. In addition to damage to the garage and its contents, the blaze also charred the side of the house.

Firefighters say that they were able to douse the flames in about 20 minutes and that nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.