Christkindlmarkt offers warmth, food, and art to a chilly Davenport weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The weekend of December 7th and 8th sees the Freight House Market opening its doors to the annual Christkindlmarkt celebration.

The German-inspired event, which was previously held at the German-American Heritage Museum Center, moved to Davenport's Freight House for the 2019 gathering.

The market brought German-American festivites back to the Quad Cities with a mix of European foods, international beers, a craft and gift market, as well as artist demonstrations and performances.

Vendors sold traditional German crafts, like nutcrackers, and Davenport West students were on hand selling handmade ornaments,

The chilly weekend also highlights the celebration's beer garden, when people could enjoy warm drinks and live music.

Christkindlmarkt will be open until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.