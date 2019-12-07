× Winter knocking on our door

We will once again receive a lovely day of afternoon sunshine! Thanks to the wind direction change, we are going to see temperatures climb to the middle 40s as we get some of that warmer southern air to move in. Winds this afternoon may pick up a little and give us a bit of a breeze, but the quiet weather pattern is going to stick with us through Sunday afternoon.

Tonight we will begin to see an increase in cloud cover, which will allow for temperatures to not drop too low and we will keep temperatures nearing 50 for Sunday. Clouds will become thicker throughout Sunday afternoon as we await the arrival of a low-pressure system Sunday night.

Fortunately, we are currently tracking light rainfall and snow around the area for Monday. The heavier snowfall totals will stay north in Minnesota and Wisconsin while most of our hometowns will expect light rainfall and a dusting of snow through Monday.

The big story is the cold front that will bring a blast of winter Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to stay at or below freezing starting Monday night and carry until Friday. Wind chills will be seen in the single digits above and below the zero mark. Get ready to bundle up as winter knocks on our door!