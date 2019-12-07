Trump announces cuts to food stamps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Trump administration announced new changes to the Federal Food Stamp Program.

Nearly 700-thousand people will lose their benefits because of the new work requirements.

Local food pantries are gearing up for what they expect will be surge in demand after the trump administration finalized stricter work requirement rules for food stamps.

The cuts are expected to affect hundreds of households across the Quad Cities.

The changes to the SNAP program are estimated to save the government more than five billion dollars over five years.

The change will take effect next April.