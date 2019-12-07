× Shots fired in Riverdale, one victim taken to hospital

RIVERDALE, Iowa –Bettendorf police responded to a call of shots fired in Riverdale that sent on person to the hospital.

The incident seems to have happened around 1:26 p.m on Saturday, Dec 7 on Fenno Drive in Riverdale. The Bettendorf Police Department confirmed that officers were on the scene.

News8 reports that one person was shot and sustained an injury before being taken to the hospital.

This story is still developing. No more information is yet available.