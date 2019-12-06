× YOUR MONEY with Mark: How to treat the volatile stock market

WASHINGTON, D.C.– There is more back and forth in the stock market over trade.

Friday morning, December 6, the Dow and Nasdaq each gained about .5%. The S&P 500 closed up .6%. This comes after President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were going very well. Stocks had been down over the last several days after the President said a deal may have to wait until after the Election.

So how should investors treat this volatile stock market? Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski joins us Monday, December 9 to give his thoughts. Your Money with Mark Grywacheski airs every Monday, between 5 and 5:30 a.m. during Good Morning Quad Cities.