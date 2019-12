Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four days, three nights spent in paradise!

Congratulations to Jason Passno and his wife Ryane from Sherrard, Illinois the winners of our Passport to Paradise contest.

"I don't ever win stuff like this," Jason said.

Every year News 8 partners with Apple Vacations and Chicago-Rockford International Airport on a $2,000, all-inclusive vacation.

Passno and his wife Ryane are headed to Riu Cancun, a resort in Mexico.