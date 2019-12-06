× Where to watch Senator Tammy Duckworth’s panel on Defense and National Security

Senator Tammy Duckworth says she will discuss America’s leadership on the global stage as part of a panel discussion moderated by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl during the 2019 Reagan National Defense Forum in California on December 7.

Tomorrow, combat Veteran and U.S. Duckworth will be joined on the panel by Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Bill M. Brown, President and CEO of L3 Harris Technologies. During their discussion, the panelists will review the results of the Reagan National Defense Survey, which explores the American public’s views on defense, national security and foreign policy issues.

A livestream of the event will be available here.