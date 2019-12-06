× Special team deployed to arrest Davenport wanted man

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Police say they arrested a man wanted on numerous charges with the help of a special team.

According to police, on Friday December 6, around 2:35 p.m., the Davenport Police received a tip that Monchay Russell,19, was inside a house on the 1500 block of Fillmore St.

The Emergency Services Team was deployed to arrest Russell.

Police say they made “multiple verbal announcements to have the Russel exit the residence, but he refused.”

The Emergency Services Team found Russell in the basement of the residence, where he was taken into custody.

Monchay Russell had warrants for burglary 1st degree, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, obstruction of emergency communications, violation of probation (original charge controlled substance violation), and violation of probation.