South Carolina deputy unintentionally shoots mother of suspect

(AP) -- Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina unintentionally shot and wounded a shoplifting suspect's mother during a confrontation inside a home in October.

The unidentified deputy was found to have violated department policy governing arrests, Greenville County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said Thursday.

He said discipline included counseling and remedial training. Flood says the deputy was briefly placed on administrative duty but has since been cleared for regular duty.