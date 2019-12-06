× Shenanigans up for lease as building owner confirms search for new tenant

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Thad Denhartog, the owner of the building Shenanigans operates in, confirmed to News 8 that the lease has been terminated early and he is searching for a new tenant.

Thad Denhartog is the owner of the Shenanigans building, not the owner of Shenanigans itself, he says he met with the city on December 6.

They agreed to put the building up for lease and they also agreed to terminate the lease early, which means Shenanigans will be leaving.

No word yet on a timeline for when they would be leaving the building.

Denhartog says they will be looking for a new tenant.