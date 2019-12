Ally Billhorn started food blogging before it was cool. Ten years later, she is the chef behind Ally’s Sweet & Savory Eats, where she shares her original recipes, cool new products to try, giveaways and gift ideas. She introduces Denise to the “Iowa Ham Ball”, her biggest food “fail”, plus they discuss how long it takes the average American to get irritated with their families around the holidays.

Check out Ally’s blog here.