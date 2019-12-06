NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Wallace’s Show Us How to Make a Terrarium as a Holiday Gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is nothing that adds a personal touch to a gift like making it yourself!

On Friday, December 6th, we took NAILED IT OR FAILED IT on the road to Wallace's Garden Center in Bettendorf. Store Manager and "Garden Girl" Kate Terrell showed us how to create terrariums using real plants, artificial holiday decor, and more. You can make terrariums in ornaments, in lanterns, in vases, in wine glasses - you name it! What a great way to reuse some items that would otherwise collect dust, right? Click the videos above and below to see how easy it is to make something really special for you or someone on your list this holiday season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This isn't the first time we've taken Nailed It Or Failed It on the road to Wallace's. Click here to see how to grow your own cocktail herb garden, click here to learn how to grow the best strawberries, click here to save this fun pumpkin project for the fall, and click here to learn how to transform your planters into holiday decorations for your front door or porch.

With lots of holiday parties on the calendar, our COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK is a great recipe that celebrates Jolly Old Saint Nick. Click the video below to see how to shake up some Santa Claus-mopolitans: