× Last 2 of 5 Mary Davis escapees arrested after Davenport shots fired incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Two teenagers who escaped a Galesburg juvenile detention center in November were arrested after reports of shots fired in Davenport Thursday.

The two teenagers were a part of a group of five who escaped Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois on Nov. 13, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. All five escapees have now been captured.

Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of West Locust Street in Davenport just after 5 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019.

Officers tried to stop one of the teens in the 1500 block of West Pleasant Street during the investigation, but they ran from police, according to the statement. Officers later arrested the juvenile.

Police found a firearm while searching the area.

Officers searched a home nearby thought to be involved in the incident and found two additional firearms and arrested a man and the second teen, the statement said.

The man, Lamode Ramerus Lathan-Burge, 18, from Davenport is being charged with a robbery from Nov. 27, 2019 in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road.

One of the teens was taken to a nearby jail and the other was taken to a juvenile detention center.

There were no reported injuries.

Police ask those with additional information about these incidences to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or to submit an anonymous tip on the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola” apps.