Illinois state trooper arrested on sexual assault charges

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois– Trooper James T. Dierkes, 29, of Greenville, Illinois, was arrested on Friday for aggravated criminal sexual abuse (class 2) and criminal sexual assault (class 1).

On Dec. 3, 2019, ISP DII received a request for assistance from the Vandalia City Police department, regarding allegations of criminal sexual assault made against Dierkes. The reported incidents occurred in 2016 during Dierkes’ employment at the Vandalia Community High School, prior to his employment with the ISP.

According to ISP Agents, the victim said she and Dierkes had inappropriate sexual contact on multiple occasions during his employment at the Vandalia Community High School located at 1109 N 8th Street in Vandalia, Ill.

The investigation also revealed another victim who said she also had inappropriate sexual contact with Dierkes on multiple occasions.

Dierks was arrested and relieved of duty on December. 6.

He is being held at the Fayette County Jail and is formally charged with one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (class 2) and criminal sexual assault (class 1). His bond amount is set at $1,000,000

“Illinois State Police Special Agents treated the victim’s allegations as credible and within hours of disclosure initiated an investigation leading to these charges,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP agents are fiercely protective of brave crime victims and fiercely protective of the integrity of the Illinois State Police so we urge any victims to come forward.”

Dierkes has been employed with the ISP since June of 2018. Anyone wishing to provide additional information is encouraged to call the ISP at (217-622-0924).