Illinois man sentenced in Iowa for violence, stalking, and bombs

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– An Illinois man has been sentenced in an Iowa federal courthouse to 50 years in prison for more than a dozen counts, including domestic violence, stalking and illegal bomb-making.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 43-year-old Chad Eric Mink, of Rock Island, Illinois, was sentenced Thursday in Davenport’s federal courthouse.

On Thursday, December 5 Jarvey was sentenced to a total of 600 months in prison after being convicted of 15 counts alleging various crimes including stalking, interstate domestic violence, receipt, and possession of unregistered destructive devices, malicious use of explosive materials, identity theft, using a destructive device during a crime of violence, interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle, and tampering with a witness and evidence, announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

He had faced up to life in prison for the convictions. There is no parole in the federal system.

The DOJ says that Mink had used a stolen truck to ram a vehicle carrying his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and had planted a pipe bomb near the ex-girlfriend’s hotel room.