× Armed robbery at Verizon Wireless Store in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Two masked people with handguns stole several items from a Verizon Wireless Store in Davenport Thursday.

The two masked people entered the store at 1800 North Division Street around 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 2019 and stole the store’s products, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Officers found a discarded handgun and the store’s stolen property nearby.

Police detained two people in the area for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

There were no reported injuries or damage.

Police ask those with additional information about these incidences to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or to submit an anonymous tip on the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola” apps.