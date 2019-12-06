× 18-year-old and a Mary Davis escapee arrested for Davenport armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A man and a 15-year-old boy, who escaped from a juvenile detention home, were arrested Thursday for the armed robbery of a Davenport convenience store in November.

Lamode Ramerus Lathan-Burge, 18, from Davenport, was reportedly working with one of the five juveniles who escaped on Nov. 13 from the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Lathan-Burge and the teen were driven to Super Saver Tobacco & Liquor at 1610 Rockingham Road on Nov. 27, 2019, according to a Scott County police affidavit.

Lathan-Burge allegedly pulled a gun on the driver of the car, forced them to exit and stole their vehicle with the juvenile, according to the affidavit.

The juvenile and Lathan-Burge were both arrested for this incident on Thursday, Dec. 5 following reports of gunfire in Davenport.

Both the juvenile and Lathan-Burge were taken to a nearby jail.