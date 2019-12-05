Wheel of Misfortune; Daniel Scharfenberg II

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 53-year-old Daniel Scharfenberg II. He's 5' 7", 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. He is wanted in Scott County for failure to appear on original charges of possession prescription drugs, tax stamp violation, controlled substance violation, possession drug paraphernalia and driving barred.

He is considered to have violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.