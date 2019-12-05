× WHAT’S HAPPENING? Holiday Shopping Events Around the QC

There are a lot of holiday shopping events taking place this weekend, which is a great opportunity to get some gifts and support local businesses at the same time!

OMG BeckyFest

Crafted QC in Downtown Davenport is hosting its 6th OMG BeckyFest at the RiverCenter this Friday, December 6th from 6-9pm and Saturday, December 7th from 10am-4pm.

“OMG BeckyFest: Very Tinsel-ey” features more than 130 vendors from all over the Quad Cities and the Midwest selling unique handcrafted items and vintage finds. 16 of those vendors are under the age of 18 and will have their own booths with handmade items ranging from sewn cat toys to jewelry and original paintings.

Admission is $2, which goes to the River Music Experience to support youth education in the Quad Cities.

Rescued’s Holiday Open House

If you want to keep the charitable shopping spirit going, head to Rescued in Moline on Saturday, December 7th from 10-4pm and Sunday, December 8th from 12-4pm for the boutique’s Holiday Open House.

The nonprofit high-end resale shop is located at 2105 16th Street, Moline and all profits go to local pets in need.

Christmas in LeClaire

You can kick off the holiday shopping season downtown Friday, December 6.

The event above kicks off Friday morning and goes through Sunday, December 8. Businesses like the Shameless Chocoholic are going to offer free samples of their products and food.

There will also be a silent auction Sunday at 10 a.m. at the LeClaire Civic Center. For a full list of all the events going on, click here.

2019 Geneseo Christmas Walk

Saturday, December 14, there will be a parade, a 5K Jingle Run, and a Santa Clause Meet and Greet. The Jingle Run kicks things off next Saturday at 8:30 a.m. It takes place next to Urban Farmhouse in the city. To learn more about the events Saturday, click here.