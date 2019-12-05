× Two injured in multi-vehicle crash with funeral procession

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 61 involving two SUVs in a funeral procession and another car.

Just before noon on Thursday, December 5, a funeral procession was driving northbound on the highway near Flint Bottom Road, north of Burlington. The last two cars in the line were a red and a blue Chevy Tahoe.

According to a report from Lieutenant Chad McCune, a blue Ford Taurus was headed the opposite way near the procession on Highway 61. Two witnesses said they saw the Taurus swerve into the northbound lanes while trying to avoid another vehicle that suddenly stopped in front of it.

Lt. McCune said the Tahoe in the very back of the funeral procession got most of the brunt of the collision. That driver said the Taurus was almost sideways in the northbound lanes when the two collided; he was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other Tahoe said the Taurus driver “barely struck his vehicle” on the rear driver’s side, according to McCune’s report. He was not injured.

The Taurus driver was airlifted from the scene.

There was no word on whether any charges were filed.