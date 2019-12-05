Stretch of Highway dedicated to Illinois Trooper Christopher Lambert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNERS GROVE- Thursday, December 5 ISP officials and the fallen trooper's family dedicated a stretch of highway to Christopher Lambert.

The newly dedicated Trooper Christopher Lambert Memorial Highway is located on I-294 between mile marker 49.25 and 50 in Cook County, Illinois

Back on January 12, 2019, around 4:43 p.m., Trooper Christopher Lambert was on the scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash in the left lane on I-294 near Willow Road.

While he was handling the crash, another vehicle failed to stop and hit Trooper Lambert while he was outside of his patrol car. He later died at Glenbrook Hospital as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

Trooper Lambert was 34-years-old and a five year veteran of the Illinois State Police.