Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Just in time for Christmas, inmates from Scott County jail put some final touches on bikes going back into the community.

The prisoners fix up donated bikes to be given to local kids.

Officials say this is the 15th year the sheriff's department and the Friendly House have worked on this project together.

They say it's not just for kids as some of the newly released inmates, who don't have cars, get the bikes too.