 Rascals hosts Animal Aid charity concert

MOLINE, Illinois-On Saturday, December 7 you can help animals while enjoying some Rock-N-Roll.

Rascals and Schumaker Guitar Works are hosting Burlington native Brandon Gibbs for a charity concert to benefit the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline. They say it's to help build them a new dog shelter and make their cat rooms bigger.

The shelter runs strictly off donations. The cover charge for the concert can be either animal supplies or monetary donations.

Animal Aid is a no-kill shelter. They say no donations go to salaries, it all goes to the animals and housing for the animals.