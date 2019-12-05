Police investigating Davenport shooting, man seen on video running away from the scene

Posted 10:16 pm, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17PM, December 5, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Police are investigating a shots fired call on the corner of Locust St. and Washington St. around 5 P.M. December 5, 2019.

Davenport Police were on the scene for two hours, at the gas station and Taco Bell on that corner, laying down shell case markers and interviewing witnesses.

Nearby witnesses tell News 8 they saw a man shooting at a car, then running away.

Witnesses also say they heard multiple gunshots.

There is no word on any injuries or arrests in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

