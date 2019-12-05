× City Council votes to terminate contract with Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager

MUSCATINE, Iowa- According to our team at city hall, the now-former Muscatine City Administrator Gregg Mandsager has been ousted by the city council.

With 4 votes in favor, Mandsager is immediately terminated as the city administrator of Muscatine.

The request was made in November to vote for his termination. Rich Klimes has been chosen as the interim city administrator.

Concerns were raised after a document was asked to be signed by city staff that would disclose work-related conversations to the city administrator.

Only four votes were needed to terminate Mandsager’s contract. The council passed it, but the city lawyer still has to file paperwork and give a reason for the termination.

Councilmember Kelcey Brackett said his reason to vote yes was that “he did not have confidence in Mandsager’s abilities to fill his duties.”

The council stated they would be withholding his severance package until the termination is fully complete, and will discuss what to do with it at the next meeting.

This story is breaking and will be updated as we receive more information.