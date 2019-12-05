× Indoor sandbox open for winter at Davenport Roosevelt Community Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa- In a Facebook post, the Roosevelt Community Center announced their big indoor sandbox is open for the winter!

“Does the weather have you and the kids going a little stir crazy? The Indoor Sandbox Playground @ Roosevelt just might be what you need.”

Officials with the center say this is the third year they have featured the sandbox. The sandbox can accommodate about 20 kids but they ask that you call ahead if youre planning on bringing too many!

All the sand required to make the sandbox is actually reused by the city to fill sandtraps on the golf courses.

Why an indoor sandbox?

“We were just looking for free alternatives (activities) in the winter. Someone saw an indoor sandbox in a magazine and thought it would be cool.”

According to the post, the indoor play space is designed for kids 6 years old and under. They ask that children are potty trained, or wearing pull-ups or diapers. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

They are open during the winter months on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00-12:00 P.M. as well as Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:00-6:00 P.M. It’s located at 226 West 4th Street, Davenport, IA 52801