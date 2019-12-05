Heavy police presence blocks portion of Washington Street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A heavy police presence is blocking part of Washington Street in Davenport.

Officers were on scene at the intersection of Washington Street and Locust Street on Thursday evening, December 5.  Part of Washington Street was blocked off to traffic and Locust Street was slow-going.

Police had placed some markers on the ground and had blocked off some of the area with caution tape. That caution tape came down around 6:15 p.m.

