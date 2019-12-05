Dozens of cars damaged by BB gun pellets in Silvis and East Moline, 3 teens arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- Dozens of cars were struck by BB gun pellets during the night on December 4, 2019.

Police say the damage happened from 7:30 P.M. to 11:30 P.M. across both Silvis and East Moline.

Three juveniles were arrested for the damage.

Nick Danek, Silvis resident, says he heard something outside his home around 10:00 P.M., but didn't notice anything wrong until the next morning.

His family will have to pay more than $1,000 for both their cars' back window replacement.

Their neighbors tell News 8 their cars were also vandalized, and many face hundreds of dollars in damages as well.

"They were shooting a lot of stuff," Danek says. "It's horrible. I feel bad for the people who had more damage than us."

Christine Schwartz, Silvis resident, says she didn't notice her back window was broken until she got to work early the next morning. Her car will be in the shop for at least a week.

"It's costly, for something that somebody wanted to go out and have a good time at someone's expense," Schwartz says. "It's frustrating, and makes me angry, to say the least."

Both East Moline and Silvis police are continuing to investigate this case.