Denise’s Favorite Things: Wallace’s Garden Center

Posted 10:45 pm, December 5, 2019, by

A trip to Wallace's Garden Center is a must during the holiday season. Besides rows and rows of poinsettias, there are some great gifts all around the greenhouse. Denise found some great gifts, including a limited edition ornament you can't get anywhere else.

